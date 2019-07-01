All apartments in Ken Caryl
7448 S Alkire St
7448 S Alkire St

7448 South Alkire Street · No Longer Available
Location

7448 South Alkire Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Mountain Gate Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Available July 1, 2019 ***

Leave behind predictable apartment living and come live here in this great Condo unit with a spacious floor plan designed to offer comfort and relaxation! Great location for those looking to be close to the mountains! Located in the in desirable Mountain Gate community!

Open, spacious floor-plan 2 beds/2 baths *Central A/C *Master bed w/ walk-in closet Washer/Dryer *Private deck *One Reserved Parking Space *Great location in community *Easy access to C470, mountains, shopping, downtown. **ENJOY all that Ken Caryl has to offer including exclusive access to Pools and Rec. Centers.

Pets are ok at owner's discretion with $350 Dog Deposit. No Cats

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7448 S Alkire St have any available units?
7448 S Alkire St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 7448 S Alkire St have?
Some of 7448 S Alkire St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7448 S Alkire St currently offering any rent specials?
7448 S Alkire St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7448 S Alkire St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7448 S Alkire St is pet friendly.
Does 7448 S Alkire St offer parking?
Yes, 7448 S Alkire St offers parking.
Does 7448 S Alkire St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7448 S Alkire St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7448 S Alkire St have a pool?
Yes, 7448 S Alkire St has a pool.
Does 7448 S Alkire St have accessible units?
No, 7448 S Alkire St does not have accessible units.
Does 7448 S Alkire St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7448 S Alkire St has units with dishwashers.
Does 7448 S Alkire St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7448 S Alkire St has units with air conditioning.
