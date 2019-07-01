7448 S Alkire St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** Available July 1, 2019 ***



Leave behind predictable apartment living and come live here in this great Condo unit with a spacious floor plan designed to offer comfort and relaxation! Great location for those looking to be close to the mountains! Located in the in desirable Mountain Gate community!



Open, spacious floor-plan 2 beds/2 baths *Central A/C *Master bed w/ walk-in closet Washer/Dryer *Private deck *One Reserved Parking Space *Great location in community *Easy access to C470, mountains, shopping, downtown. **ENJOY all that Ken Caryl has to offer including exclusive access to Pools and Rec. Centers.



Pets are ok at owner's discretion with $350 Dog Deposit. No Cats