7287 S Long Springs Butte

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Ken Caryl Ranch Home on green belt and cul-de-sac with two car garage One year lease minimum. The main floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, new appliances, dining area and living room. There is a wood burning fireplace, air conditioning and the house has newer windows.

Lower level includes one bedroom with living area, weight room. and a full bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. Also has an office area and large laundry room with laundry tub.

Medium sized back yard with large patio, pergola and sprinkler system. Access the green belt through the back yard gate . There is a playground on the green belt right out the back yard with swings, a slide and picnic bench. School bus for younger kids about one block away.Home includes access to all Ken Caryl Community amenities: swimming pools, tennis courts, equestrian center, exercise classes, daycare, family activities, movies, and ranch house.