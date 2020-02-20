All apartments in Ken Caryl
Ken Caryl, CO
7287 S Long Springs Butte
Last updated February 20 2020 at 9:07 AM

7287 S Long Springs Butte

7287 South Long Springs Butte · No Longer Available
Location

7287 South Long Springs Butte, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Ken Caryl Ranch North Plains

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Ken Caryl Ranch Home on green belt and cul-de-sac with two car garage One year lease minimum. The main floor has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, new appliances, dining area and living room. There is a wood burning fireplace, air conditioning and the house has newer windows.
Lower level includes one bedroom with living area, weight room. and a full bathroom with Jacuzzi tub. Also has an office area and large laundry room with laundry tub.
Medium sized back yard with large patio, pergola and sprinkler system. Access the green belt through the back yard gate . There is a playground on the green belt right out the back yard with swings, a slide and picnic bench. School bus for younger kids about one block away.Home includes access to all Ken Caryl Community amenities: swimming pools, tennis courts, equestrian center, exercise classes, daycare, family activities, movies, and ranch house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7287 S Long Springs Butte have any available units?
7287 S Long Springs Butte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 7287 S Long Springs Butte have?
Some of 7287 S Long Springs Butte's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7287 S Long Springs Butte currently offering any rent specials?
7287 S Long Springs Butte isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7287 S Long Springs Butte pet-friendly?
Yes, 7287 S Long Springs Butte is pet friendly.
Does 7287 S Long Springs Butte offer parking?
Yes, 7287 S Long Springs Butte does offer parking.
Does 7287 S Long Springs Butte have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7287 S Long Springs Butte offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7287 S Long Springs Butte have a pool?
Yes, 7287 S Long Springs Butte has a pool.
Does 7287 S Long Springs Butte have accessible units?
No, 7287 S Long Springs Butte does not have accessible units.
Does 7287 S Long Springs Butte have units with dishwashers?
No, 7287 S Long Springs Butte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7287 S Long Springs Butte have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7287 S Long Springs Butte has units with air conditioning.
