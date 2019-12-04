All apartments in Ken Caryl
Ken Caryl, CO
10056 W. Unser Dr. #105
10056 W. Unser Dr. #105

10056 West Unser Drive · (303) 799-5166
Location

10056 West Unser Drive, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Chatfield Bluffs

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1306 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! - This former model is loaded with upgrades!

Unit #105: Blue Apple: Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage!

Off the entryway, you will find a study with French doors and two beautifully built in bookshelves. There is a living room, dining area, and kitchen with a breakfast nook and black GE appliances.

Off the living room, there is a patio with storage.

The master bedroom features two closets and an en suite bathroom. There is also a stackable washer & dryer included in the unit.

Enjoy the community pool and work out room!

Includes a garage!

Location, location, location? Well you will have it here! Just one exit to Chatfield Reservoir and Platte Park Reservoir. Nearby you will also find Deer Creek Golf Course and Deer Creek Canyon.

Max of one pet, 25 lbs please with additional $100 deposit. $36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $300 Hold Deposit due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.

Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.

Please contact us for an appointment to tour this fantastic home!

(RLNE5326132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 have any available units?
10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 have?
Some of 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 currently offering any rent specials?
10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 is pet friendly.
Does 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 offer parking?
Yes, 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 does offer parking.
Does 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 have a pool?
Yes, 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 has a pool.
Does 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 have accessible units?
No, 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10056 W. Unser Dr. #105 does not have units with air conditioning.
