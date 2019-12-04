10056 W. Unser Dr. #105

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage! - This former model is loaded with upgrades!



Unit #105: Blue Apple: Ground floor condo with study! Tons of storage!



Off the entryway, you will find a study with French doors and two beautifully built in bookshelves. There is a living room, dining area, and kitchen with a breakfast nook and black GE appliances.



Off the living room, there is a patio with storage.



The master bedroom features two closets and an en suite bathroom. There is also a stackable washer & dryer included in the unit.



Enjoy the community pool and work out room!



Includes a garage!



Location, location, location? Well you will have it here! Just one exit to Chatfield Reservoir and Platte Park Reservoir. Nearby you will also find Deer Creek Golf Course and Deer Creek Canyon.



Max of one pet, 25 lbs please with additional $100 deposit. $36 Application Fee per person due when submitting application. $300 Hold Deposit due when application is screened (is applied to security deposit once approved or refunded if not approved). See application for details.



Minimum lease term available is one year please. Above average credit rating required.



Please contact us for an appointment to tour this fantastic home!



(RLNE5326132)