3659 Barnard Ln.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

3659 Barnard Ln.

3659 Barnard Lane · (970) 292-7419
Location

3659 Barnard Lane, Johnstown, CO 80534

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3659 Barnard Ln. · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2544 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
3659 Barnard Ln. Available 07/01/20 Large 2 Story Home in Carlson Farm, Minutes From I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

New carpet and flooring installed!

4 Bed / 4 Bath
2 Story
2544 Sq. Ft.
Built in 2003
Newly Finished Basement
5 Piece Master Bath
GFA Heat & Central A/C
Washer/Dryer Included
2 Car Attached Garage
Large TREX Deck With Fenced Backyard & Play Area
Sprinkler System
Pool Access Included
Tenant Pays All Utilities
Section 8: No
1 Small Dog Under 25 lbs or 1 Cat Negotiable

To schedule a showing please call (970) 292-7419

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**

(RLNE5765583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

