All apartments in Johnstown
Find more places like 3371 Bayberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnstown, CO
/
3371 Bayberry Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 7:46 PM

3371 Bayberry Lane

3371 Bayberry Lane · (720) 943-7050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Johnstown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3371 Bayberry Lane, Johnstown, CO 80534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,325

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1591 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with easy access to all of Northern Colorado! Bring your toys with this 3 car garage. Large master retreat is a great place to relax, and has a large walk in closet. Open floor plan between the kitchen, dining, and living room area perfect for entertaining your friends. Newer flooring throughout, come see this gem today!

Contact our Pathlight leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3371 Bayberry Lane have any available units?
3371 Bayberry Lane has a unit available for $2,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3371 Bayberry Lane have?
Some of 3371 Bayberry Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3371 Bayberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3371 Bayberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3371 Bayberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3371 Bayberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3371 Bayberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3371 Bayberry Lane offers parking.
Does 3371 Bayberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3371 Bayberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3371 Bayberry Lane have a pool?
No, 3371 Bayberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3371 Bayberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 3371 Bayberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3371 Bayberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3371 Bayberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3371 Bayberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3371 Bayberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3371 Bayberry Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Johnstown, CO 80534
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Johnstown, CO 80534
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr
Johnstown, CO 80534

Similar Pages

Johnstown 2 BedroomsJohnstown 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Johnstown Apartments with BalconiesJohnstown Apartments with Gyms
Johnstown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COHolly Hills, CO
Applewood, COBerkley, COWelby, COGunbarrel, COWindsor, COShaw Heights, COCheyenne, WYErie, COEaton, COCherry Creek, CONiwot, COKen Caryl, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity