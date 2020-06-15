1210 N. 3rd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Beautiful Duplex in Johnstown!!! - Don't miss your chance to rent this Amazing 3 bed 3 bath duplex in Johnstown. Upon entering is an open floor plan with a large living room and a fireplace. Main floor master suite with bathroom and walk in closet. Another good size main floor bedroom. Kitchen includes nice appliances with connecting dining room. Washer and dryer and 2 car garage. Large finished basement with 3rd bedroom and bathroom. Plenty of room for entertaining. Beautiful backyard with covered patio and fire pit. Contact Marvin Gardens Property Management for further questions or to set up a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4868783)