Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1210 N. 3rd St.

1210 North 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 North 3rd Street, Johnstown, CO 80534

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Beautiful Duplex in Johnstown!!! - Don't miss your chance to rent this Amazing 3 bed 3 bath duplex in Johnstown. Upon entering is an open floor plan with a large living room and a fireplace. Main floor master suite with bathroom and walk in closet. Another good size main floor bedroom. Kitchen includes nice appliances with connecting dining room. Washer and dryer and 2 car garage. Large finished basement with 3rd bedroom and bathroom. Plenty of room for entertaining. Beautiful backyard with covered patio and fire pit. Contact Marvin Gardens Property Management for further questions or to set up a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4868783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 N. 3rd St. have any available units?
1210 N. 3rd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnstown, CO.
What amenities does 1210 N. 3rd St. have?
Some of 1210 N. 3rd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 N. 3rd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1210 N. 3rd St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 N. 3rd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 N. 3rd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1210 N. 3rd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1210 N. 3rd St. does offer parking.
Does 1210 N. 3rd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1210 N. 3rd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 N. 3rd St. have a pool?
No, 1210 N. 3rd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1210 N. 3rd St. have accessible units?
No, 1210 N. 3rd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 N. 3rd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 N. 3rd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 N. 3rd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 N. 3rd St. does not have units with air conditioning.
