All apartments in Jefferson County
Find more places like 5 South Holman Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jefferson County, CO
/
5 South Holman Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:23 PM

5 South Holman Way

5 South Holman Way · (720) 394-0272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5 South Holman Way, Jefferson County, CO 80401
Sixth Avenue West Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1980 square foot townhouse in Golden. Enter the home into a cozy spacious living room. Proceed to the dining area that provides access to a private patio and the kitchen. The upgraded kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, as well as granite counter tops and tile backslash. Basement has a nice size family room, fireplace is not operable. Water, sewer and trash are included. Please note the fireplace pictured in the living room was a piece of furniture, there is no fireplace located in the living room. Pets OK

To set up a showing please email showings@mhtpropertymanagement.com. Due to Covid precautions we are only showing properties to those that apply. For more information on our available rentals and to apply, visit denverrentals.info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 South Holman Way have any available units?
5 South Holman Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 South Holman Way have?
Some of 5 South Holman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 South Holman Way currently offering any rent specials?
5 South Holman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 South Holman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 South Holman Way is pet friendly.
Does 5 South Holman Way offer parking?
Yes, 5 South Holman Way offers parking.
Does 5 South Holman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 South Holman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 South Holman Way have a pool?
No, 5 South Holman Way does not have a pool.
Does 5 South Holman Way have accessible units?
No, 5 South Holman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5 South Holman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 South Holman Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 South Holman Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5 South Holman Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5 South Holman Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
West Line Flats
6500 W 13th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80214
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd
Lakewood, CO 80123
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St
Golden, CO 80401
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr
Morrison, CO 80465
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COColumbine, COEdgewater, COBerkley, COShaw Heights, COEvergreen, CODakota Ridge, CO
Golden, COApplewood, COSuperior, COKen Caryl, COWheat Ridge, COSheridan, COFederal Heights, COLouisville, COLafayette, COWelby, COGreenwood Village, COCommerce City, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity