5 South Holman Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1980 square foot townhouse in Golden. Enter the home into a cozy spacious living room. Proceed to the dining area that provides access to a private patio and the kitchen. The upgraded kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, as well as granite counter tops and tile backslash. Basement has a nice size family room, fireplace is not operable. Water, sewer and trash are included. Please note the fireplace pictured in the living room was a piece of furniture, there is no fireplace located in the living room. Pets OK



To set up a showing please email showings@mhtpropertymanagement.com. Due to Covid precautions we are only showing properties to those that apply. For more information on our available rentals and to apply, visit denverrentals.info.