Last updated March 12 2020 at 8:04 AM

2456 S Leyden St

2456 South Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Location

2456 South Leyden Street, Holly Hills, CO 80222
Goldsmith

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The tastefully remodeled home backs to the Highline Canal and sits on 1/4 acre in Holly Hills, voted the best neighborhood in CO by the Denver Post (https://dpo.st/2G58lgP). It's one of the few properties in both the city of Denver and the Cherry Creek School district, just a few minutes to the Yale light rail station, Bible Park, Colorado Athletic Club, and more. Walk outside your large backyard onto the Highline canal trail for walks, bike rides, or just enjoy the privacy of not having a rear neighbor.

The tri-level floor plan has three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The main level has the kitchen, dining room, living room and half bath. The garden level has another living room with fireplace, bedroom and bathroom with laundry. Great floor plan, new high efficiency swamp cooler, baseboard heat, and natural gas line to the grill.

please call or text Paul at 303-990-3896 with questions or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2456 S Leyden St have any available units?
2456 S Leyden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Hills, CO.
What amenities does 2456 S Leyden St have?
Some of 2456 S Leyden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2456 S Leyden St currently offering any rent specials?
2456 S Leyden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2456 S Leyden St pet-friendly?
No, 2456 S Leyden St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Hills.
Does 2456 S Leyden St offer parking?
Yes, 2456 S Leyden St offers parking.
Does 2456 S Leyden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2456 S Leyden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2456 S Leyden St have a pool?
No, 2456 S Leyden St does not have a pool.
Does 2456 S Leyden St have accessible units?
No, 2456 S Leyden St does not have accessible units.
Does 2456 S Leyden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2456 S Leyden St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2456 S Leyden St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2456 S Leyden St has units with air conditioning.
