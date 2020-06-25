2456 S Leyden St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill garage

The tastefully remodeled home backs to the Highline Canal and sits on 1/4 acre in Holly Hills, voted the best neighborhood in CO by the Denver Post (https://dpo.st/2G58lgP). It's one of the few properties in both the city of Denver and the Cherry Creek School district, just a few minutes to the Yale light rail station, Bible Park, Colorado Athletic Club, and more. Walk outside your large backyard onto the Highline canal trail for walks, bike rides, or just enjoy the privacy of not having a rear neighbor.



The tri-level floor plan has three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. The main level has the kitchen, dining room, living room and half bath. The garden level has another living room with fireplace, bedroom and bathroom with laundry. Great floor plan, new high efficiency swamp cooler, baseboard heat, and natural gas line to the grill.



please call or text Paul at 303-990-3896 with questions or to schedule a showing.