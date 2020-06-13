/
/
holly hills
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 PM
404 Apartments for rent in Holly Hills, CO📍
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goldsmith
46 Units Available
Veranda Highpointe
6343 E Girard Pl, Holly Hills, CO
Studio
$1,305
718 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1158 sqft
Pool and hot tub, along with private lazy river. Fifth floor resident lounges with unbeatable views. Fitness center and yoga studio open 24 hours. Pet wash and walking path. Quick access to I-25 and Southmoor Light Rail Station.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Goldsmith
1 Unit Available
2500 South Valley Highway
2500 South Valley Highway, Holly Hills, CO
7 Bedrooms
$4,800
3000 sqft
2500 South Valley Highway Available 06/20/20 Incredible Upgraded Huge 7 Bed Home! (Housing Vouchers/Section 8 Welcome) - Incredible Upgraded Huge (3,000 SqFt) 7 Bed/3 Bath Home for Rent Now! Partially furnished in all common areas with two TV's!
Results within 1 mile of Holly Hills
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Goldsmith
3 Units Available
The Croft
7200 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
880 sqft
The Croft is a colorful and trendy home with an ultra-modern indoor swimming area and stylish decor throughout. With easy access to I-25, The Croft is city living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Goldsmith
26 Units Available
Monaco South
2280 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,008
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
980 sqft
Our newly remodeled interiors at Monaco South feature spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans with expansive living and dining rooms-providing plenty of space for entertaining guests-along with carefully crafted design features including vaulted
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Goldsmith
4 Units Available
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$999
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ivy Crossing in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 09:30am
$
Goldsmith
13 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,061
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
898 sqft
Take your pick from our modern, newly renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments near Cherry Creek.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
$
Virginia Village
7 Units Available
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
890 sqft
Located in the heart of picturesque Denver, Asbury Plaza combines a neighborhood setting with the conveniences of modern living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Goldsmith
32 Units Available
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
870 sqft
Come home to Monaco Lakes, the perfect place to relax and unwind. We offer a variety of spacious floorplans with large windows and abundant closet space. Select units have washer/dryer.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
University Park
14 Units Available
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,337
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1010 sqft
Generous storage space throughout, including walk-in closets in all floor plans. Rooftop outdoor lounge. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park and no weight restrictions on pets. Reach the Colorado Light Rail Station and I-25 within minutes.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated January 6 at 06:43pm
University Hills
16 Units Available
Yale 25 Station
5121 East Yale Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,355
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1130 sqft
Experience a thoughtful blend of urban living and an outdoor Colorado lifestyle at Yale 25 Station. We are surrounded by dramatic views of the Rocky Mountains and an array of shopping, dining and recreation opportunities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Hills
1 Unit Available
3273 S. Forest St
3273 South Forest Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1333 sqft
3273 S.
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
University Park
1 Unit Available
2484 S Cook St
2484 South Cook Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
755 sqft
AVAIL 08/14/2020 10 - 12 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS This is a charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located in the Heart of Observatory park and close to the University Hills shopping center.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Goldsmith
1 Unit Available
5770 E Warren Avenue
5770 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
732 sqft
Up to 2 Weeks FREE Rent! Fantastic location! Updated 2 Bedroom Condo in Jasmine Community.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Hills
1 Unit Available
2719 S. Elm St.
2719 South Elm Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
858 sqft
VIDEO TOUR IN AD! LOW $25 APP FEE!!! UNIVERSITY HILLS-FULL REMODEL, OPEN FLOORPLAN, NEW CABINETS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES! - 12 Month Lease (through 5/31/2021) Owner pays trash and recycling. Tenant pays gas, electric water/sewer/storm.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
3550 Buchtel St
3550 Buchtel Boulevard, Denver, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,300
3550 Buchtel St Available 08/31/20 THIS HOME IS IN IT'S OWN CLASS, MINUTES FROM DU! - Trish Gonzales 720.602.9470 trish.gonzales@realatlas.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Virginia Village
1 Unit Available
4600 E. Asbury Circle #510
4600 East Asbury Circle, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Beautful 1 Bed 1 Bath (Furnished) Condo in Centre Pointe Station - Large FURNISHED top floor unit with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom in Centre Pointe Station. REMODELED KITCHEN AND BATH WITHGRANITE,TILE, WOOD. NORTHEASTERN VIEW.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University Park
1 Unit Available
1888 S Jackson St Apt 507
1888 South Jackson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1617 sqft
Spacious Updated Condo with Access to the Community Indoor Swimming Pool! - Available for 1 - 2 year lease! Located minutes from the DU Campus! You will love the updates to this condo.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7404 East Villanova Place
7404 East Villanova Place, Arapahoe County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2500 sqft
7404 East Villanova Place Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Refinished Home for Rent Near Hampden and I-25!!!! - This lovely 4 bedroom and 3.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
University Hills
1 Unit Available
4465 Warren Ave
4465 East Warren Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1171 sqft
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE LOCATION! Brand new construction in University Hills. Walk to numerous restaurants, bars, Evans light rail station, and other amenities. Quick Uber/Lyft or bike ride to DU.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Hampden
1 Unit Available
3460 S Poplar St
3460 South Poplar Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1149 sqft
This apartment is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you.
1 of 39
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
University Hills
1 Unit Available
3006 S Clermont Dr
3006 South Clermont Drive, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Available 05/20/20 House for Rent University Hills - Property Id: 262784 Completely remodeled!!! PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED HOME!! NO ATTENTION TO DETAIL HAS BEEN LEFT UNDONE AND SHOWS LIKE NEW!! new roof, front sidewalk, real mahogany wood and
Results within 5 miles of Holly Hills
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Speer
2 Units Available
Terrace Arms
633 North Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,045
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
635 sqft
Located in the heart of Denver's thriving Capitol Hill area, Terrace Arms Apartments is a surprisingly elegant, relaxing community.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Congress Park
1 Unit Available
Cimarron
1240 Elizabeth Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
480 sqft
Nestled among the trees, this charming apartment community offers an escape from the hustle and bustle of urban living while downtown Denver is only minutes away.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Speer
4 Units Available
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Casa Cordova Apartments in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Holly Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,810.
Some of the colleges located in the Holly Hills area include University of Denver, Emily Griffith Technical College, Front Range Community College, Aims Community College, and Arapahoe Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Holly Hills from include Denver, Colorado Springs, Aurora, Lakewood, and Westminster.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, CO