6942 Roaring Fork Trail

Rarely Available Remodeled Rancher in Idyllic Boulder Country Club! - Remodeled Rancher on Golf Course in Boulder! Gorgeous open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, hardwood floors, golf course views, and square footage all wrapped up into one! Lease this home in the lovely Gunbarrel Green neighborhood. Rarely available, this home has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Main floor living includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, wood burning fireplace, mudroom, access to the 3 car garage and formal dining area. Main floor master has a private golf course balcony, walk in closet with a secret bookshelf entrance, large master bathroom with huge walk in shower. Lower level is finished and has a large recreation area, tons of light, storage, 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom and a wet bar with wine cooler. Plenty of room on the side of the house with available storage and room for a golf cart.



This home is available ASAP! It is vacant and clean! Rare Rental! Live in the idyllic Boulder neighborhood on the grounds of the Boulder Country Club which offers Golf, Swimming, Tennis and more!

Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable.



