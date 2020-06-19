All apartments in Gunbarrel
Gunbarrel, CO
6942 Roaring Fork Trail
6942 Roaring Fork Trail

6942 Roaring Fork Trail · (303) 565-6778
Gunbarrel
2 Bedrooms
Furnished Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Location

6942 Roaring Fork Trail, Gunbarrel, CO 80301
Gunbarrel

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6942 Roaring Fork Trail · Avail. now

$4,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3559 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
tennis court
Rarely Available Remodeled Rancher in Idyllic Boulder Country Club! - Remodeled Rancher on Golf Course in Boulder! Gorgeous open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space, hardwood floors, golf course views, and square footage all wrapped up into one! Lease this home in the lovely Gunbarrel Green neighborhood. Rarely available, this home has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Main floor living includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas, wood burning fireplace, mudroom, access to the 3 car garage and formal dining area. Main floor master has a private golf course balcony, walk in closet with a secret bookshelf entrance, large master bathroom with huge walk in shower. Lower level is finished and has a large recreation area, tons of light, storage, 4th bedroom, 3rd bathroom and a wet bar with wine cooler. Plenty of room on the side of the house with available storage and room for a golf cart.

This home is available ASAP! It is vacant and clean! Rare Rental! Live in the idyllic Boulder neighborhood on the grounds of the Boulder Country Club which offers Golf, Swimming, Tennis and more!
Tenant pays all utilities. Pets negotiable.

(RLNE5828845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6942 Roaring Fork Trail have any available units?
6942 Roaring Fork Trail has a unit available for $4,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6942 Roaring Fork Trail have?
Some of 6942 Roaring Fork Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6942 Roaring Fork Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6942 Roaring Fork Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6942 Roaring Fork Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 6942 Roaring Fork Trail is pet friendly.
Does 6942 Roaring Fork Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6942 Roaring Fork Trail does offer parking.
Does 6942 Roaring Fork Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6942 Roaring Fork Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6942 Roaring Fork Trail have a pool?
No, 6942 Roaring Fork Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6942 Roaring Fork Trail have accessible units?
No, 6942 Roaring Fork Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6942 Roaring Fork Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6942 Roaring Fork Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6942 Roaring Fork Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6942 Roaring Fork Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
