Home
/
Greenwood Village, CO
/
9117 East Chenango Avenue
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

9117 East Chenango Avenue

9117 East Chenango Avenue · No Longer Available
Greenwood Village
Apartments with Parking
Cheap Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9117 East Chenango Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
hot tub
This three-bedroom townhome is located in Greenwood Village, just minutes away from Cherry Creek State Park and George Wallace Park. It is within walking distance to shopping, coffee shops, restaurants, and spa services. The home includes a dedicated dining room, two-car attached garage, as well as a master bedroom that has a large walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. Tenant pays electric, sewage, gas, and water. Limit one pet. If you would like to schedule a showing of this property contact Rentals@Tedarla.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9117 East Chenango Avenue have any available units?
9117 East Chenango Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 9117 East Chenango Avenue have?
Some of 9117 East Chenango Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9117 East Chenango Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9117 East Chenango Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9117 East Chenango Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9117 East Chenango Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9117 East Chenango Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9117 East Chenango Avenue offers parking.
Does 9117 East Chenango Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9117 East Chenango Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9117 East Chenango Avenue have a pool?
No, 9117 East Chenango Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9117 East Chenango Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9117 East Chenango Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9117 East Chenango Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9117 East Chenango Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9117 East Chenango Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9117 East Chenango Avenue has units with air conditioning.
