9117 East Chenango Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage hot tub

This three-bedroom townhome is located in Greenwood Village, just minutes away from Cherry Creek State Park and George Wallace Park. It is within walking distance to shopping, coffee shops, restaurants, and spa services. The home includes a dedicated dining room, two-car attached garage, as well as a master bedroom that has a large walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. Tenant pays electric, sewage, gas, and water. Limit one pet. If you would like to schedule a showing of this property contact Rentals@Tedarla.com