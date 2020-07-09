Amenities

8731 E Roundtree Avenue Available 06/01/20 Live in the Heart of the DTC! - This home is located just off of I-25 and Orchard, meaning easy access to travel, with your choice of two light rails, bus stops, and highway entrances. But don't worry, this home feels like you're far from the city life, just waiting for you to make it your own personal heaven. With a gorgeous huge kitchen and the perfect pantry, 3 bathrooms, and 4 bedrooms, this really is a perfect home. Your new home has beautifully maintained wood floors through the top level, and a great back porch for entertaining in the Colorado sunshine, along with a fully finished basement with plenty of storage options, including a large storage closet and room. Tommy Davis, Orchard Hills and Huntington Acres Parks' are all just across the road and are arguably the three best parks in the city and will be enjoyed by all. Cherry Creek High School is just around the corner as well and cannot be overlooked. With updated features, you won't want to miss out! Contact us today to schedule your showing!



