Greenwood Village, CO
8731 E Roundtree Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8731 E Roundtree Avenue

8731 East Roundtree Avenue · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8731 East Roundtree Avenue, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8731 E Roundtree Avenue Available 06/01/20 Live in the Heart of the DTC! - This home is located just off of I-25 and Orchard, meaning easy access to travel, with your choice of two light rails, bus stops, and highway entrances. But don't worry, this home feels like you're far from the city life, just waiting for you to make it your own personal heaven. With a gorgeous huge kitchen and the perfect pantry, 3 bathrooms, and 4 bedrooms, this really is a perfect home. Your new home has beautifully maintained wood floors through the top level, and a great back porch for entertaining in the Colorado sunshine, along with a fully finished basement with plenty of storage options, including a large storage closet and room. Tommy Davis, Orchard Hills and Huntington Acres Parks' are all just across the road and are arguably the three best parks in the city and will be enjoyed by all. Cherry Creek High School is just around the corner as well and cannot be overlooked. With updated features, you won't want to miss out! Contact us today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4469476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8731 E Roundtree Avenue have any available units?
8731 E Roundtree Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 8731 E Roundtree Avenue have?
Some of 8731 E Roundtree Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8731 E Roundtree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8731 E Roundtree Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8731 E Roundtree Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8731 E Roundtree Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8731 E Roundtree Avenue offer parking?
No, 8731 E Roundtree Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8731 E Roundtree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8731 E Roundtree Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8731 E Roundtree Avenue have a pool?
No, 8731 E Roundtree Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8731 E Roundtree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8731 E Roundtree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8731 E Roundtree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8731 E Roundtree Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8731 E Roundtree Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8731 E Roundtree Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

