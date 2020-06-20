All apartments in Greenwood Village
5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B

5401 South Park Terrace · (720) 460-1381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5401 South Park Terrace, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 205B · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
***IN THE HEART OF DTC*** - Property Id: 76415

******
You won't be disappointed!! Walk into the Bright, Spacious Open Floor Plan! The Kitchen and living room will allow for your entertaining enjoyment. The Balcony adds more space as well as a place to grill and relax. The Master Bedroom is also spacious. It has a Full Bathroom and a large walk-in closet with built in shelves and dresser. The extra bedroom/office and additional full bathroom add to the floor plan. Plenty of Storage throughout. Stackable Washer/Dryer Hook-ups are in the condo as well. You have one reserved, underground parking spot with an additional locked storage cage, large enough to store your bikes and other property. Enjoy the Clubhouses amenities which include; an outdoor pool and fitness room. Close to many walking trails, shops, dining and transit stops. Welcome Home!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76415
Property Id 76415

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B have any available units?
5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B have?
Some of 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B currently offering any rent specials?
5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B pet-friendly?
No, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenwood Village.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B offer parking?
Yes, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B does offer parking.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B have a pool?
Yes, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B has a pool.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B have accessible units?
No, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B does not have accessible units.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B has units with dishwashers.
Does 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B have units with air conditioning?
No, 5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B does not have units with air conditioning.
