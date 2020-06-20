5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

***IN THE HEART OF DTC*** - Property Id: 76415



******

You won't be disappointed!! Walk into the Bright, Spacious Open Floor Plan! The Kitchen and living room will allow for your entertaining enjoyment. The Balcony adds more space as well as a place to grill and relax. The Master Bedroom is also spacious. It has a Full Bathroom and a large walk-in closet with built in shelves and dresser. The extra bedroom/office and additional full bathroom add to the floor plan. Plenty of Storage throughout. Stackable Washer/Dryer Hook-ups are in the condo as well. You have one reserved, underground parking spot with an additional locked storage cage, large enough to store your bikes and other property. Enjoy the Clubhouses amenities which include; an outdoor pool and fitness room. Close to many walking trails, shops, dining and transit stops. Welcome Home!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76415

Property Id 76415



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850983)