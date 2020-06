Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Walk to DTC, trails and Cherry Creek High School from this awesome spacious townhouse! Updated bathrooms and remodeled and expanded kitchen are just a few of the updates. This great townhouse also has new windows and a new concrete patio. It is open and bright with plenty of space, but also boasts privacy.

Second floor master suite is spacious with a great updated jetted and heated soaking tub/shower combo, updated sink/fixtures and vanity. Two very large bedrooms and full bath in the basement.