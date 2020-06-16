All apartments in Greenwood Village
Find more places like 25 Coral Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenwood Village, CO
/
25 Coral Place
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:23 PM

25 Coral Place

25 Coral Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenwood Village
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

25 Coral Place, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Luxury and location! In the heart of DTC, a virtually maintenance-free ranch-style design in Greenwood Village. Cherry Creek Schools! Great open floor plan with hardwood floors, lots of natural light, plantation shutters, 4 bedrooms feature individual en-suite baths and a finished basement oasis. Spacious entry opens to a formal living and dining room. The renovated kitchen includes ample cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances, double ovens, large island, breakfast bar, and pantry leading to eat-in dining area and sitting room with a gas fireplace. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, 5-piece bath, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. The main level also boasts a sun/sitting room, full guest bathroom, study/office with built-ins, laundry room with w/d and utility sink. Additional bedroom with full private bathroom complete the upper floor. Retreat to the extra living space or recreation area of the lower level. Enjoy the convenience of a full wet bar with refrigerator, microwave, oven & dishwasher. Glass enclosed exercise or theater room offers a unique flex space. Two additional bedrooms each with a separate corresponding bath lets you take your pick of a Jacuzzi tub or steam shower. Mature landscaping provides the perfect location to relax, enjoy a sunset and entertain on the back patio. Oversized attached 3-car garage. Walk to the light rail, Cherry Creek HS campus, or plenty of shops/restaurants. Easy access DTC, I-25, DIA, Park Meadows Mall, Cherry Creek State Park and Greenwood Athletic Club. Cherry Creek School District (Belleview Elementary, Campus MS, Cherry Creek HS). No Smoking. Dogs okay pending approval and pet deposit. Flexible lease options include furnishings, utilities, basic cable/internet, exterior maintenance and cleaning services. Available June 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Coral Place have any available units?
25 Coral Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenwood Village, CO.
What amenities does 25 Coral Place have?
Some of 25 Coral Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Coral Place currently offering any rent specials?
25 Coral Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Coral Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 Coral Place is pet friendly.
Does 25 Coral Place offer parking?
Yes, 25 Coral Place offers parking.
Does 25 Coral Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Coral Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Coral Place have a pool?
No, 25 Coral Place does not have a pool.
Does 25 Coral Place have accessible units?
No, 25 Coral Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Coral Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Coral Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Coral Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Coral Place has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Isabella at Greenwood Village
5400 S Park Terrace Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Timber Creek
8899 E Prentice Ave
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy
Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way
Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Greenwood Village 1 BedroomsGreenwood Village 2 Bedrooms
Greenwood Village 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreenwood Village Apartments with Gym
Greenwood Village Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO
Sheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs