25 Coral Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

Luxury and location! In the heart of DTC, a virtually maintenance-free ranch-style design in Greenwood Village. Cherry Creek Schools! Great open floor plan with hardwood floors, lots of natural light, plantation shutters, 4 bedrooms feature individual en-suite baths and a finished basement oasis. Spacious entry opens to a formal living and dining room. The renovated kitchen includes ample cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steal appliances, double ovens, large island, breakfast bar, and pantry leading to eat-in dining area and sitting room with a gas fireplace. Master suite features vaulted ceilings, 5-piece bath, soaking tub and large walk-in closet. The main level also boasts a sun/sitting room, full guest bathroom, study/office with built-ins, laundry room with w/d and utility sink. Additional bedroom with full private bathroom complete the upper floor. Retreat to the extra living space or recreation area of the lower level. Enjoy the convenience of a full wet bar with refrigerator, microwave, oven & dishwasher. Glass enclosed exercise or theater room offers a unique flex space. Two additional bedrooms each with a separate corresponding bath lets you take your pick of a Jacuzzi tub or steam shower. Mature landscaping provides the perfect location to relax, enjoy a sunset and entertain on the back patio. Oversized attached 3-car garage. Walk to the light rail, Cherry Creek HS campus, or plenty of shops/restaurants. Easy access DTC, I-25, DIA, Park Meadows Mall, Cherry Creek State Park and Greenwood Athletic Club. Cherry Creek School District (Belleview Elementary, Campus MS, Cherry Creek HS). No Smoking. Dogs okay pending approval and pet deposit. Flexible lease options include furnishings, utilities, basic cable/internet, exterior maintenance and cleaning services. Available June 2019!