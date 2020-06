Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

720 27th Avenue #4 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Hardwood floors in living room and eating area. Tile floors in kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer are provided. Private patio for relaxing and grilling.



No pets



720 27th Avenue #4

Greeley, CO 80634



Call Eddie @ 970-673-3673 for an appointment.



Visit our website for available rentals @ allaboutpropertiesllc.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3287454)