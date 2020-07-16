1826 8th Avenue - B

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**SUMMER MOVE IN SPECIAL** This cute recently remodeled non-confirming 3 bed, 1 bath lower level basement apartment is ready for you! The unit features a large updated kitchen with dining area, living room, walk in shower and Washer/Dryer. Private entrance with off street parking in the rear. Tenant pays flat fee for all utilities. Pets Negotiable.



To schedule a showing call Crosstown Property Management at 970-454-5404.



*Applicants must have a credit score of 600 or higher, pass background/ check, have satisfactory employment/income verification and rental/landlord history. Application Fee: $35 per person (includes $15 credit/background check and $20 Administrative Processing Fee).

3 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

Living Room

Dining Room

Washer/Dryer

Off-Street Parking in Rear