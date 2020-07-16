All apartments in Greeley
Find more places like 1826 8th Avenue - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greeley, CO
/
1826 8th Avenue - B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

1826 8th Avenue - B

1826 South 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greeley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1826 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631
Arlington

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**SUMMER MOVE IN SPECIAL** This cute recently remodeled non-confirming 3 bed, 1 bath lower level basement apartment is ready for you! The unit features a large updated kitchen with dining area, living room, walk in shower and Washer/Dryer. Private entrance with off street parking in the rear. Tenant pays flat fee for all utilities. Pets Negotiable.

To schedule a showing call Crosstown Property Management at 970-454-5404.

*Applicants must have a credit score of 600 or higher, pass background/ check, have satisfactory employment/income verification and rental/landlord history. Application Fee: $35 per person (includes $15 credit/background check and $20 Administrative Processing Fee).
3 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Living Room
Dining Room
Washer/Dryer
Off-Street Parking in Rear

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 8th Avenue - B have any available units?
1826 8th Avenue - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greeley, CO.
What amenities does 1826 8th Avenue - B have?
Some of 1826 8th Avenue - B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 8th Avenue - B currently offering any rent specials?
1826 8th Avenue - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 8th Avenue - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1826 8th Avenue - B is pet friendly.
Does 1826 8th Avenue - B offer parking?
Yes, 1826 8th Avenue - B offers parking.
Does 1826 8th Avenue - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 8th Avenue - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 8th Avenue - B have a pool?
No, 1826 8th Avenue - B does not have a pool.
Does 1826 8th Avenue - B have accessible units?
No, 1826 8th Avenue - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 8th Avenue - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1826 8th Avenue - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 8th Avenue - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 8th Avenue - B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd
Greeley, CO 80634
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St
Greeley, CO 80634
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave
Greeley, CO 80631

Similar Pages

Greeley 1 BedroomsGreeley 2 Bedrooms
Greeley Apartments with PoolsGreeley Dog Friendly Apartments
Greeley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COLafayette, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Greeley

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College