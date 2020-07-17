All apartments in Golden
501 Golden Circle #101
501 Golden Circle #101

501 Golden Circle · (970) 500-5527
Location

501 Golden Circle, Golden, CO 80401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 Golden Circle #101 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
gym
pool
pool table
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
online portal
sauna
volleyball court
501 Golden Circle #101 Available 07/30/20 Great Condo with Quick Access to the City and Mountains! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.

Available for 1 or 2 year lease!

This large condo comes with some great community amenities. The community has a clubhouse with a full kitchen, outdoor pool, sauna, multiple billiards tables, fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts. The common area landscaping is lush and there is easy access to trails throughout the neighborhood.

This condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one of the with is a master suite with attached bathroom and plush carpet throughout.

This place is also in a perfect location for both urban and mountain adventures. There is easy access to I-70 and E470 as well as quick access to the School of Mines. Colorado Mills Shopping Area is just a few minutes away where there is great shopping and dining opportunities. South Table Mountain is just 3 miles away where there are miles of hiking trails.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR
*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.
*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.
*Please note that Facemasks are required for all showings

APPLICATION DETAILS
*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.
*Water, sewer, trash removal and gas will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).
*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.
*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com
*No pets will be considered at this time.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!
*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:
*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)
*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support
*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

Pioneer Property Management

4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033

RentMeDenver.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5018668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Golden Circle #101 have any available units?
501 Golden Circle #101 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 501 Golden Circle #101 have?
Some of 501 Golden Circle #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Golden Circle #101 currently offering any rent specials?
501 Golden Circle #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Golden Circle #101 pet-friendly?
No, 501 Golden Circle #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 501 Golden Circle #101 offer parking?
No, 501 Golden Circle #101 does not offer parking.
Does 501 Golden Circle #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Golden Circle #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Golden Circle #101 have a pool?
Yes, 501 Golden Circle #101 has a pool.
Does 501 Golden Circle #101 have accessible units?
No, 501 Golden Circle #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Golden Circle #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Golden Circle #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Golden Circle #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Golden Circle #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
