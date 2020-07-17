Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters gym pool pool table basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym pool pool table online portal sauna volleyball court

501 Golden Circle #101 Available 07/30/20 Great Condo with Quick Access to the City and Mountains! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for 1 or 2 year lease!



This large condo comes with some great community amenities. The community has a clubhouse with a full kitchen, outdoor pool, sauna, multiple billiards tables, fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts. The common area landscaping is lush and there is easy access to trails throughout the neighborhood.



This condo features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, one of the with is a master suite with attached bathroom and plush carpet throughout.



This place is also in a perfect location for both urban and mountain adventures. There is easy access to I-70 and E470 as well as quick access to the School of Mines. Colorado Mills Shopping Area is just a few minutes away where there is great shopping and dining opportunities. South Table Mountain is just 3 miles away where there are miles of hiking trails.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR

*To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties.

*The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

*Please note that Facemasks are required for all showings



APPLICATION DETAILS

*Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice.

*Water, sewer, trash removal and gas will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

*Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details).

*If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one month's gross rent is required.

*Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one month's gross rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

*Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

*Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com

*No pets will be considered at this time.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



RESIDENT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

*Residents are automatically enrolled in the Pioneer Property Management Resident Advantage Program for $30/month which includes:

*Liability & Renter's Insurance (property liability coverage of $100,000 and personal property up to $5,000)

*Furnace Filter Program (if property enrolled, to assist with lease requirements) *Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

*Online Portal (document storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

*24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

*Home Purchase Credit Program (a portion of rent credited towards home purchase)



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



Pioneer Property Management



4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033



RentMeDenver.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5018668)