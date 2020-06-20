All apartments in Golden
15683 W. 1st Drive
15683 W. 1st Drive

15683 West 1st Drive · (720) 634-3005
Location

15683 West 1st Drive, Golden, CO 80401
East Old Golden Road

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,590

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2288 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
$850 Signing Bonus
Hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, patio with hot tub, fenced back yard, second kitchen in basement
This is an attractive home in a great location next to Green Mountain. It has a nice view of the mountains and the city! It has a fenced back yard with a covered patio and Jacuzzi. A great place for a BBQ.
There is a 2nd kitchen in the basement which is great for entertaining. The oversized 2 Car garage (672 square feet) provides plenty of space for tools and/or toys! Estates Park, a beautiful park at the base of Green Mountain, is just a short walk away. The location is convenient for commuting by way of I-70, 6th Avenue, C-470, or highway 93! Basement bedroom is non-conforming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15683 W. 1st Drive have any available units?
15683 W. 1st Drive has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15683 W. 1st Drive have?
Some of 15683 W. 1st Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15683 W. 1st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15683 W. 1st Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15683 W. 1st Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15683 W. 1st Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 15683 W. 1st Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15683 W. 1st Drive does offer parking.
Does 15683 W. 1st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15683 W. 1st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15683 W. 1st Drive have a pool?
No, 15683 W. 1st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15683 W. 1st Drive have accessible units?
No, 15683 W. 1st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15683 W. 1st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15683 W. 1st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15683 W. 1st Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15683 W. 1st Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
