15683 W. 1st Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

$850 Signing Bonus

Hardwood floors, newer kitchen cabinets, patio with hot tub, fenced back yard, second kitchen in basement

This is an attractive home in a great location next to Green Mountain. It has a nice view of the mountains and the city! It has a fenced back yard with a covered patio and Jacuzzi. A great place for a BBQ.

There is a 2nd kitchen in the basement which is great for entertaining. The oversized 2 Car garage (672 square feet) provides plenty of space for tools and/or toys! Estates Park, a beautiful park at the base of Green Mountain, is just a short walk away. The location is convenient for commuting by way of I-70, 6th Avenue, C-470, or highway 93! Basement bedroom is non-conforming.