147 Verdi Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Incredible Mountain Home on 1.5 Acres! - Property Id: 263418



Incredible 1.5 acre lot in Black Hawk features a sunny, updated home and an oversized, insulated, and heated garage! This home offers the perfect combination of privacy and convenience as it's just minutes away from Peak to Peak Highway and in proximity to downtown Black Hawk and Nederland. This two story home has an ideal floor plan: three bedrooms on the main level and one on the lower, making it great space for in-laws or guests. The lower level features a carpeted den, southern facing windows, and a gas fireplace. A bank of southern-facing windows on the main level offer plenty of sun, light, and warmth year round while the real hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace make the home cozy and welcoming. The kitchen features newer LG stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The home abounds with recent updates including: paint, appliances, bathrooms, and a new hydronic heating system, including boilers, piping, thermostats, and radiators installed in January 2019.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263418

Property Id 263418



(RLNE5704954)