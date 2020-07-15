All apartments in Gilpin County
Find more places like 147 Verdi Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gilpin County, CO
/
147 Verdi Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

147 Verdi Drive

147 Verdi Drive · (720) 891-0882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

147 Verdi Drive, Gilpin County, CO 80422

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $3200 · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Incredible Mountain Home on 1.5 Acres! - Property Id: 263418

Incredible 1.5 acre lot in Black Hawk features a sunny, updated home and an oversized, insulated, and heated garage! This home offers the perfect combination of privacy and convenience as it's just minutes away from Peak to Peak Highway and in proximity to downtown Black Hawk and Nederland. This two story home has an ideal floor plan: three bedrooms on the main level and one on the lower, making it great space for in-laws or guests. The lower level features a carpeted den, southern facing windows, and a gas fireplace. A bank of southern-facing windows on the main level offer plenty of sun, light, and warmth year round while the real hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace make the home cozy and welcoming. The kitchen features newer LG stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The home abounds with recent updates including: paint, appliances, bathrooms, and a new hydronic heating system, including boilers, piping, thermostats, and radiators installed in January 2019.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/263418
Property Id 263418

(RLNE5704954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Verdi Drive have any available units?
147 Verdi Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 147 Verdi Drive have?
Some of 147 Verdi Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Verdi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
147 Verdi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Verdi Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 Verdi Drive is pet friendly.
Does 147 Verdi Drive offer parking?
Yes, 147 Verdi Drive offers parking.
Does 147 Verdi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 147 Verdi Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Verdi Drive have a pool?
No, 147 Verdi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 147 Verdi Drive have accessible units?
No, 147 Verdi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Verdi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 147 Verdi Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Verdi Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Verdi Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 147 Verdi Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gold Mountain Village
440 Powder Run Dr
Central City, CO 80427

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEvergreen, COGolden, COGunbarrel, COLouisville, COApplewood, COSuperior, CO
Wheat Ridge, COLafayette, CODakota Ridge, CONiwot, COKen Caryl, COErie, COEdgewater, COColumbine, COBerkley, COShaw Heights, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity