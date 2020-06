Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

This house has everything you want and more! This gorgeous home is located on one of the largest home sites in Cumberland Green! It features an oversized 3 car garage! It has an open and spacious floor-plan and a massive loft with a gaming area that would be great for family and friends to gather! The beautiful gourmet kitchen includes a Samsung Refrigerator with a built-in computer! There is also a lovely office area on the 2nd floor. This beautiful home also has a stamped and stained concrete that leads to a lovely wooden deck and fire pit area! An ADT security system also comes with the home, as well as a water softener and solar panels! (Buyer will assume the solar panel loan) This home is a must-see for even the pickiest of buyers, so come see it today!!

