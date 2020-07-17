7471 Araia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Single family home close to Ft. Carson. The home was built in 2012 and has all of the upgrades from the builder to include 4 bedrooms and a 3 car garage with backyard access. Vaulted ceilings on upper level, Master suite has a soaker tub and separate shower all tiled. The basement is fully finished for extra living space. The home comes equipped with appliances, fencing in the rear, and central air conditioning.



Tenant Responsible for All Utilities.



No Pets and No Smoking!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 8/7/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.