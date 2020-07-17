All apartments in Fountain
Last updated June 25 2020 at 12:50 PM

7471 Araia Drive

7471 Araia Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1987333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7471 Araia Drive, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single family home close to Ft. Carson. The home was built in 2012 and has all of the upgrades from the builder to include 4 bedrooms and a 3 car garage with backyard access. Vaulted ceilings on upper level, Master suite has a soaker tub and separate shower all tiled. The basement is fully finished for extra living space. The home comes equipped with appliances, fencing in the rear, and central air conditioning.

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities.

No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 8/7/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7471 Araia Drive have any available units?
7471 Araia Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7471 Araia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7471 Araia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7471 Araia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7471 Araia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fountain.
Does 7471 Araia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7471 Araia Drive offers parking.
Does 7471 Araia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7471 Araia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7471 Araia Drive have a pool?
No, 7471 Araia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7471 Araia Drive have accessible units?
No, 7471 Araia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7471 Araia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7471 Araia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7471 Araia Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7471 Araia Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7471 Araia Drive?
Add a Message
