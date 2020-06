Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home to this Newly Updated 2 Full Bedroom, 1 full bathroom MOVE IN READY home in highly sought after Fountain! This extra spacious two story home is located in a fourplex on a large corner lot. Large living room and kitchen with appliances are located on the main level! Trash included! Washer and Dryer in unit! Off street parking! Close to all shopping and conveniences! Call today to schedule your appointment! Sorry no pets!