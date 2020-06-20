508 Turf Trail Place

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated accessible

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accessible

Updated home with views - Recently upgraded home. Kitchen features newer appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Living room connects to kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Wood laminate flooring through main floor. Large back yard is perfect for entertaining or allowing pets and children ample room to play. Washer and Dryer included. Mountain views, close to parks, shopping, and military bases.



Yellow Ribbon Realty and Property Management is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability) ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing



Pet Policy – Up to 2 pets allowed. $300 per pet deposit, $150 non refundable. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression.



1 year lease



Qualifications

-Must make 2.5 times rent

-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee

-Must have at least 600 credit score.

-No section 8 housing vouchers

-Apps processed first come first served

-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application

-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5796218)