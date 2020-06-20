All apartments in Fountain
508 Turf Trail Place

508 Turf Trail Pl · (719) 203-4674
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

508 Turf Trail Pl, Fountain, CO 80817

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 Turf Trail Place · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
Updated home with views - Recently upgraded home. Kitchen features newer appliances and tall cabinets for ample storage. Living room connects to kitchen, perfect for entertaining. Upstairs features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Wood laminate flooring through main floor. Large back yard is perfect for entertaining or allowing pets and children ample room to play. Washer and Dryer included. Mountain views, close to parks, shopping, and military bases.

Yellow Ribbon Realty and Property Management is a dedicated fair housing advocate and does not discriminate based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or handicap (disability) ancestry, marital status or creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class defined by fair housing

Pet Policy – Up to 2 pets allowed. $300 per pet deposit, $150 non refundable. Pet policy does not apply to service or companion animals. No pets with any history of aggression.

1 year lease

Qualifications
-Must make 2.5 times rent
-All occupants over 18 must complete app and pay app fee
-Must have at least 600 credit score.
-No section 8 housing vouchers
-Apps processed first come first served
-Dependents under the age of 18 do not need to complete an application
-No possession, consumption, manufacturing or cultivation of recreational marijuana or marijuana products

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5796218)

