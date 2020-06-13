Apartment List
67 Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO with balcony

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
466 Berwick Ave
466 Berwick Avenue, Firestone, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1594 sqft
466 Berwick Ave Available 08/01/20 4BR, 2BA, updated kitchen, great yard & deck, central AC! - This spacious 4-bedroom home has lots to offer! Two living spaces make sure theres enough room for everyone.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
6708 Sage Ave
6708 Sage Ave, Firestone, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2400 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely brick ranch, 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 2 more downstairs - great walk in closets. Great hangout/living room in basement with huge storage area.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10675 Durango Pl
10675 Durango Place, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1371 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration, including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,295
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
18 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
161 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,523
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1461 Moonlight Drive
1461 Moonlight Drive, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
3164 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Longmont! This spacious 3,100sqft home features an upgraded, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1703 Whitehall Unit 8A
1703 Whitehall Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1414 sqft
- Two bedroom 2 bath condo in nice quiet complex with central air conditioning and attached two car garage. Eat in kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, stove/oven and garbage disposal, with pantry and a separate dining space and fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1269 Fall River Cir
1269 Fall River Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
1269 Fall River Cir Available 07/10/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Southeast Longmont - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This three bedroom Ranch is located in Southeast Longmont in the Wolf Creek

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1164 Trout Creek Circle
1164 Trout Creek Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1881 sqft
1164 Trout Creek Circle Available 06/15/20 - 3 bed/2.5 bath No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638485)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Drive
804 Summer Hawk Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Located near Hwy 119 North of new Medical Facility and near by Walmart shopping center More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/longmont-co?lid=12972160 (RLNE5471538)

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1361 Armstrong Drive
1361 Armstrong Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2241 sqft
1361 Armstrong Drive Available 07/01/20 FABULOUS 3 BED/2.5 HOME IN SHADOW GRASS AVAILABLE JULY 1! - This home is the elegant Geneva model that features a large family room and adjacent breakfast nook that creates a comfortable living area.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1338 Terry Street - 1338 Terry Street
1338 Terry Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 Terry Street - 1338 Terry Street Available 07/24/20 Roomy Duplex Close to Downtown Longmont - This 2 bed 2 bath duplex is just off 287 minutes to shopping, employment and downtown.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1420 Whitehall Dr. #D
1420 Whitehall Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1234 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont Watch Youtube Video Tour Here: https://youtu.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1617 Harlequin Dr
1617 Harlequin Drive, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4460 sqft
5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr - 5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr, Longmont See YouTube Video Tour here: https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91
1419 Red Mountain Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1166 sqft
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 Available 07/12/20 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome. 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91, Longmont. - 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107
804 Summer Hawk Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
Welcome home to this ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo. First floor - no stairs! Rent includes Water/Sewer/Trash.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
508 Ridge Ave
508 Ridge Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in South Longmont's Quail Ridge. Upstairs laundry - washer and dryer included. Large Master retreat with walk in closet and built in shelving. Cozy front porch and private side yard with patio for your summer bbq.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1238 Fremont Ct
1238 Freemont Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1418 sqft
This cute tri-level has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has a fenced yard. Owner will allow one medium sized dog but NO cats! This house has a 2 car garage with opener and AC. Property also has a outdoor patio great for entertaining.
City Guide for Firestone, CO

Firestone is home of Colorado's first production coal mine. The McKissick Mine opened in all the way back in 1872.

With the Rocky Mountains in the background and country roads taking you to Denver and Fort Collins in less than an hour, Firestone locals (and soon-to-be residents) would swear that this city is almost heaven. How else can you explain the population increase that spurred the spike in home ownership numbers in recent years? But if owning a home is not in the works for you, you can still get involved in the bustling Northern Colorado economy by getting yourself an apt for rent in Firestone, which happens to be situated in one of the busiest intersections of the region. Let's make that task easy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Firestone, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Firestone renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

