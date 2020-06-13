67 Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO with balcony
1 of 15
1 of 27
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 35
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 62
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 27
1 of 4
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 10
Firestone is home of Colorado's first production coal mine. The McKissick Mine opened in all the way back in 1872.
With the Rocky Mountains in the background and country roads taking you to Denver and Fort Collins in less than an hour, Firestone locals (and soon-to-be residents) would swear that this city is almost heaven. How else can you explain the population increase that spurred the spike in home ownership numbers in recent years? But if owning a home is not in the works for you, you can still get involved in the bustling Northern Colorado economy by getting yourself an apt for rent in Firestone, which happens to be situated in one of the busiest intersections of the region. Let's make that task easy. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Firestone renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.