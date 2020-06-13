Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

45 Apartments for rent in Evans, CO with balcony

Verified

Last updated June 13
$
Ashcroft Heights
12 Units Available
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3419 Riesling Court
3419 Riesling Court, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1468 sqft
See yourself in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a quiet cul-de-sac in Grapevine Hollow! Wonderful open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, arched open doorways & interior pass-thru windows, a lovely slate entry, and ceiling fans in almost every

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12
3734 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 Available 06/18/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - Ground level townhome. Generous sized kitchen with eat in area. Large pantry and storage room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3323 Barbera Street
3323 Barbera Street, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1374 sqft
Great 3 bedroom duplex in Grapevine Hollow neighborhood. Open main level has large living & dining room, full service kitchen, sliding door opens to private patio and fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Evans
Verified

Last updated June 13
27 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,360
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Verified

Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
2047 8th Ave Available 07/01/20 9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5775 29th St. #106
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1175 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Condo With Amenities Included! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 2 Bed/2 Bath All Kitchen Appliances Included Washer/Dryer Included Gas

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
5803 29th Street Road
5803 West 29th Street Road, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1574 sqft
5803 29th Street Road Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home -Beautiful wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
912 Dove Hill Rd.
912 Dove Hill Road, La Salle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3068 sqft
912 Dove Hill Rd.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3625 W 29th St #4
3625 29th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1591 sqft
3625 W 29th St #4 Available 08/06/20 Great 3-Bed 2.5 bath Townhome style Condo, waiting for you - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
2209 44th Ave
2209 44th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2028 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style house in Virginia Hills a quiet family neighborhood. Main Floor has Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and full bath.
Results within 5 miles of Evans
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Downtown Greeley
156 Units Available
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,070
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
874 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6915 West 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833218.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1326 63rd Avenue
1326 63rd Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1780583.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
7706 23rd Street Road
7706 23rd Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
3108 sqft
Large sunny ranch! Private master on one side of home with large attached bath & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Open floor plan w/large living area, kitchen & dining. Laundry room is large with countertop for folding.

Last updated June 13
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523
4672 West 20th Street Road, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1560 sqft
2 Bedroom, 3 bath, vaulted ceilings, and includes all kitchen appliances. Gas fireplace, large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has private bath also.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2305 78th Avenue
2305 78th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1747 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing house in quiet neighborhood in west Greeley. Backs up to open space / greenbelt; there are no neighbors behind you! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a modern open floor plan and a lot of natural light.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
317 Stockton Court
317 Stockton Court, Gilcrest, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
936 sqft
Available 06/21/20 Ranch style home with three bedrooms and one bath. Exterior has new roof and paint. Interior has been renovated. Close to schools. One hour north of Denver and 15 minutes south of Greeley on US Hwy 85.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2222 O Street
2222 O St, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1440 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and new wood laminate flooring throughout. Home has also been freshly painted. New wood blinds on windows that allow for lots of natural daylight in entire home.

Last updated June 12
Downtown Greeley
1 Unit Available
1210 9th Ave A
1210 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1088 sqft
Unit A Available 07/15/20 Beautiful large downtown apartment - Property Id: 285653 Welcome to this beautiful, large downtown apartment.

Last updated June 12
City Center
1 Unit Available
1211 8th St.
1211 8th Street, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2874 sqft
1211 8th St.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Evans, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Evans renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

