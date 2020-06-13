Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

75 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO

Finding an apartment in Firestone that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
466 Berwick Ave
466 Berwick Avenue, Firestone, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1594 sqft
466 Berwick Ave Available 08/01/20 4BR, 2BA, updated kitchen, great yard & deck, central AC! - This spacious 4-bedroom home has lots to offer! Two living spaces make sure theres enough room for everyone.

1 Unit Available
6708 Sage Ave
6708 Sage Ave, Firestone, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2400 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely brick ranch, 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 2 more downstairs - great walk in closets. Great hangout/living room in basement with huge storage area.

1 Unit Available
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.
Verified

18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.

1 Unit Available
10597 Butte Dr
10597 Butte Drive, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1500 sqft
10597 Butte Dr Available 06/26/20 - 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home, w/d hookups, fenced yard, garage, one pet negotiable. (RLNE2309683)

1 Unit Available
242 Dunmire Street
242 Dunmire Street, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1241 sqft
Come see this beautiful recently renovated house in Frederick. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a master suite. This house has a large fenced in yard, plus plenty of off street parking. Pets allowed with owner approval.
Results within 5 miles of Firestone
Verified

10 Units Available
Roosevelt Park Apartments
600 Longs Peak Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1096 sqft
High ceilings and expansive windows. In-home laundry. Modern fitness center with cardio machines and free weights. Steps from downtown Longmont's shopping and dining on Main Street.
Verified

23 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Verified

87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Verified

8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Verified

18 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Verified

160 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.

1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Drive
804 Summer Hawk Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Located near Hwy 119 North of new Medical Facility and near by Walmart shopping center More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/longmont-co?lid=12972160 (RLNE5471538)

1 Unit Available
1617 Harlequin Dr
1617 Harlequin Drive, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4460 sqft
5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr - 5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr, Longmont See YouTube Video Tour here: https://youtu.

1 Unit Available
1361 Armstrong Drive
1361 Armstrong Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2241 sqft
1361 Armstrong Drive Available 07/01/20 FABULOUS 3 BED/2.5 HOME IN SHADOW GRASS AVAILABLE JULY 1! - This home is the elegant Geneva model that features a large family room and adjacent breakfast nook that creates a comfortable living area.

1 Unit Available
322 21st Ave Unit C
322 21st Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Great opportunity in Lanyon neighborhood with this Two Bedroom Home - Available Now! - Check out this beautiful home in a great location only minutes from Main Street in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, stacked washer and

1 Unit Available
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27
1419 Red Mountain Court, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1778 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 Available 06/15/20 Awesome Townhome with 2 Master Suites, a Half bath on the main level, a partially finished basement and a detached 1 car garage! - Awesome unit! Well priced to move.

1 Unit Available
1805 Whitefeather Drive
1805 Whitefeather Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1830 sqft
1805 Whitefeather Drive Available 06/15/20 2 BED/2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IN SUMMER HAWK IN FOX MEADOW AVAILABLE JUNE 15! - Immaculate low-maintenance ranch style home in East Longmont.

1 Unit Available
412 COLLYER
412 Collyer St, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1144 sqft
412 Collyer - Avail: NOW Close to old town - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors thru out.

1 Unit Available
78 Bountiful Avenue
78 Bountiful Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2683 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN HARVEST JUNCTION AVAILABLE NOW! - You do not want to miss this gorgeous South facing home in Longmont's Harvest Junction.

1 Unit Available
1269 Fall River Cir
1269 Fall River Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
1269 Fall River Cir Available 07/10/20 Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch in Southeast Longmont - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This three bedroom Ranch is located in Southeast Longmont in the Wolf Creek

1 Unit Available
508 Ridge Ave
508 Ridge Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home in South Longmont's Quail Ridge. Upstairs laundry - washer and dryer included. Large Master retreat with walk in closet and built in shelving. Cozy front porch and private side yard with patio for your summer bbq.

1 Unit Available
804 Summer Hawk Dr Unit 6107
804 Summer Hawk Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1360 sqft
Welcome home to this ground level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit condo. First floor - no stairs! Rent includes Water/Sewer/Trash.

1 Unit Available
1238 Fremont Ct
1238 Freemont Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1418 sqft
This cute tri-level has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has a fenced yard. Owner will allow one medium sized dog but NO cats! This house has a 2 car garage with opener and AC. Property also has a outdoor patio great for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Firestone, CO

Finding an apartment in Firestone that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

