156 Apartments for rent in Gunbarrel, CO with balcony

City Guide for Gunbarrel, CO

The idea behind Gunbarrel involved building around a single country club. This idea proved to be a good one, and Gunbarrel's real estate took off. Gunbarrel has become a charming residential neighborhood and a retreat for Boulder residents. The country club was originally in Boulder, having relocated from the city to blossom on the Gunbarrel property. Confused? Don't be. That's just a little bit of history of the shared space between Gunbarrel and its big brother city.