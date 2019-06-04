All apartments in Fairmount
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

15492 W 48th Ave

15492 West 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15492 West 48th Avenue, Fairmount, CO 80403

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
15492 W 48th Ave Available 07/01/19 - Built in 2008, the thoughtful floor plan makes this elegantly appointed 3 bedroom Golden home a perfect place to live and entertain.

It's loaded with features including hardwood floors, recessed lighting, and a bonus loft. Dramatic vaulted ceilings and panoramic windows let the natural light pour in over the centralized living room with gas fireplace.

Don't miss the beautiful kitchen. Features include granite counters, 42 inch cabinets, stainless appliances, a convenient breakfast bar, and trendy lighting that's sure to impress!

This home is conveniently located near the intersection of 48th & McIntyre, near North Table Mountain and backs to Fairmont Reservoir.

Please take a moment to review our rental requirements, pet policies, and answers to other frequently asked questions here www.TBRHomes.com/FAQs.

More photos are coming soon, but call today to come see this beauty in person!

Sorry, no cats. Sorry, no Section 8.

(RLNE2929371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

