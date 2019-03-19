990 Sumner Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Video & application: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=1750171648 (copy/paste)



This exquisite home features 4,133 sq feet on the main and upper levels plus an additional 2,028 sq ft in the unfinished basement. 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths. Gourmet kitchen with gas stove, granite counter tops, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with attached 5 piece bath and huge walk in closet. Guest bedroom (or study) on main floor plus 3 more guest bedrooms upstairs. 3 car garage, sprinkler system and dual zone HVAC system. Located in gorgeous neighborhood. 5 minute walk to Red Hawk Elementary, 25 minute walk to Erie Rec Center.



Looking for tenants with credit score of 650+, gross monthly income $7300+, no evictions and must be able to pass criminal background check. Pets negotiable. No smoking.



Showings available 7 days a week - call Troy Herman, Woodruff Property Management, (303) 532-9372.