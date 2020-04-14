99 JACKSON LANE

Amenities
Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Corner Townhouse in Erie Creekside - Property Id: 176033
Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath corner unit Townhome built in 2018.
Granite Counter tops, Stainless appliances, double oven, beautiful bathrooms, and open layout. Energy efficient home with views of the mountains located in a budding neighborhood about 30 minutes from Denver or Boulder. Open space, grass, parks, and SVVSD Red Hawk Elementary nearby. Deep garage & additional parking available.
Landlord covers trash & exterior, no landscaping/grass maintenance or watering required
