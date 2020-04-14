All apartments in Erie
Location

99 Jackson Lane, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Corner Townhouse in Erie Creekside - Property Id: 176033

Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath corner unit Townhome built in 2018.

Granite Counter tops, Stainless appliances, double oven, beautiful bathrooms, and open layout. Energy efficient home with views of the mountains located in a budding neighborhood about 30 minutes from Denver or Boulder. Open space, grass, parks, and SVVSD Red Hawk Elementary nearby. Deep garage & additional parking available.

Landlord covers trash & exterior, no landscaping/grass maintenance or watering required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176033
Property Id 176033

(RLNE5678308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

