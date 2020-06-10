All apartments in Erie
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

82 Montgomery Dr

82 Montgomery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

82 Montgomery Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful, updated and clean 2BR/3BA townhouse at Grandview in Erie available. Big open living room opens to the sunny kitchen, with lots of storage, bathroom, laundry room and sliding door out to the small gravel backyard. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom/bath and 2nd bedroom and bathroom located in the hallway. Front yard is maintained by HOA, back yard requires minimal care. 1 car garage, with access to the house. Backs up to Open Space providing views of the mountains. Great sunsets too! Quick access to the Erie bike path, Rec Center and ball fields, restaurants and old town Erie. 5 minutes to I-25, 20 minutes to Denver. Great location for commuting to Denver, Fort Collins or Boulder.
$1700 rent, $2550 deposit.
NO CATS, 1 small, well behaved, dog possibly negotiable with pet deposit
For more information and pics go to RAS-RE.com
To set up a showing call Alli at 303-800-5191
Roberts and Sons, REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

