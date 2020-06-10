82 Montgomery Dr

Amenities

Beautiful, updated and clean 2BR/3BA townhouse at Grandview in Erie available. Big open living room opens to the sunny kitchen, with lots of storage, bathroom, laundry room and sliding door out to the small gravel backyard. Upstairs you will find the master bedroom/bath and 2nd bedroom and bathroom located in the hallway. Front yard is maintained by HOA, back yard requires minimal care. 1 car garage, with access to the house. Backs up to Open Space providing views of the mountains. Great sunsets too! Quick access to the Erie bike path, Rec Center and ball fields, restaurants and old town Erie. 5 minutes to I-25, 20 minutes to Denver. Great location for commuting to Denver, Fort Collins or Boulder.

$1700 rent, $2550 deposit.

NO CATS, 1 small, well behaved, dog possibly negotiable with pet deposit

For more information and pics go to RAS-RE.com

To set up a showing call Alli at 303-800-5191

Roberts and Sons, REAL ESTATE