Unit Amenities extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities parking

654 Kattell Street, Erie, CO 80516 - Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home just steps from Old Town Erie. Home located across the street from Coal Creek Park in Old Town Erie. Remodel includes new windows, new whole-house fan, new flooring, newly tiled bathroom, new entrance door, and new baseboard heaters. Home includes large lot with plenty of parking, also includes a shed for extra storage.



No Cats Allowed



