513 Brennan Circle
Last updated July 8 2019 at 10:37 PM

513 Brennan Circle

513 Brennan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

513 Brennan Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Just like new, this condo was used as a 2nd home w/over 70K in upgrades including finished 4th bdrm and bath in lower level, upgraded carpet, hardwood floors thru main, granite counters, glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and 2 tone paint. Convenient access to I-25, Boulder, Hwy 287, and numerous walking and biking trails.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Brennan Circle have any available units?
513 Brennan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 513 Brennan Circle have?
Some of 513 Brennan Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Brennan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
513 Brennan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Brennan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 513 Brennan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 513 Brennan Circle offer parking?
Yes, 513 Brennan Circle offers parking.
Does 513 Brennan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 513 Brennan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Brennan Circle have a pool?
No, 513 Brennan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 513 Brennan Circle have accessible units?
No, 513 Brennan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Brennan Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Brennan Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Brennan Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 513 Brennan Circle has units with air conditioning.
