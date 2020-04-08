397 Smith Cir

Amenities

Come see this fabulous 2BD, 3BA townhome in the coveted area of Grandview Estates. Large living room with newer carpet and fresh paint. Huge, eat in kitchen with more than ample cabinet space, clean updated appliances, breakfast bar, separate dining area and sliders to small, fenced yard that backs to open space. MBR is really big with private full bath and large closet. Second bedroom has full bath as well. Fresh paint throughout. One car attached garage included. Available May 16, small pet possibly negotiable. For pictures and more info go to robertsandsons.com. For showing information please call Roberts and Sons, LLC and ask for Lisa. 303-588-1739.