Erie, CO
397 Smith Cir
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:32 AM

397 Smith Cir

397 Smith Circle · (303) 588-1739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

397 Smith Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1241 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this fabulous 2BD, 3BA townhome in the coveted area of Grandview Estates. Large living room with newer carpet and fresh paint. Huge, eat in kitchen with more than ample cabinet space, clean updated appliances, breakfast bar, separate dining area and sliders to small, fenced yard that backs to open space. MBR is really big with private full bath and large closet. Second bedroom has full bath as well. Fresh paint throughout. One car attached garage included. Available May 16, small pet possibly negotiable. For pictures and more info go to robertsandsons.com. For showing information please call Roberts and Sons, LLC and ask for Lisa. 303-588-1739.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 397 Smith Cir have any available units?
397 Smith Cir has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 397 Smith Cir have?
Some of 397 Smith Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 397 Smith Cir currently offering any rent specials?
397 Smith Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 397 Smith Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 397 Smith Cir is pet friendly.
Does 397 Smith Cir offer parking?
Yes, 397 Smith Cir does offer parking.
Does 397 Smith Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 397 Smith Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 397 Smith Cir have a pool?
No, 397 Smith Cir does not have a pool.
Does 397 Smith Cir have accessible units?
No, 397 Smith Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 397 Smith Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 397 Smith Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 397 Smith Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 397 Smith Cir has units with air conditioning.
