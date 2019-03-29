All apartments in Erie
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

324 Monares Ln

324 Monares Lane · No Longer Available
Location

324 Monares Lane, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6c9f74021 ----
This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with attached 2-car garage is located in the desirable Grandview neighborhood with a short commute to Boulder, Longmont, Broomfield, and Westminster areas. This beautiful home has pecan hardwood floors, granite counter tops in the kitchen and two upper bathrooms, and comes equipped with all major stainless steel kitchen appliances. The main level has an open concept floor plan that is welcoming as you walk in. The kitchen has a big eat-in dining area with a separate expansive dining room and open flow to the living room. You will also find on the main level a walk in laundry room with large-capacity washer and dryer, and a half bath-powder room. Upstairs is a sizable loft area, an updated bathroom with dual vanity and shower tub combo, 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with double doors, an attached bathroom with double sinks and a custom-tiled shower, as well as a huge walk-in 2-room custom-built master closet with vanity. Relax on the covered front porch or the back patio with a removable sun shade canopy and fully fenced backyard. Take in stunning views of the mountains from this home, including the Flatirons and Longs Peak. Enjoy the outdoors with multiple playgrounds within short walking distance and access directly behind house to miles of paved paths in the Coal Creek Trail system. Your new home is ready for you!

Pets are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property first before applying. If you apply for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied and the application fee retained.

IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered.
For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Monares Ln have any available units?
324 Monares Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 324 Monares Ln have?
Some of 324 Monares Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Monares Ln currently offering any rent specials?
324 Monares Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Monares Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 324 Monares Ln is pet friendly.
Does 324 Monares Ln offer parking?
Yes, 324 Monares Ln offers parking.
Does 324 Monares Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Monares Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Monares Ln have a pool?
No, 324 Monares Ln does not have a pool.
Does 324 Monares Ln have accessible units?
No, 324 Monares Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Monares Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Monares Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Monares Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 324 Monares Ln has units with air conditioning.

