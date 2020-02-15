All apartments in Erie
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303

3095 Blue Sky Circle · No Longer Available
Erie
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

3095 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
Two bedroom 3rd floor condo in Erie with Vaulted ceilings and Mountain views - This 3rd floor condo with Vaulted ceilings and Mountain views from living room and Master patios is a spacious 2 Bed/2 Full Bath with 1,200 Sq Ft. It includes-Stainless Steel Appliances, Slab Granite countertops, Gas Fireplace, Newer carpet, Ceiling Fans, Huge Master Walk-in Closet, Huge Master Bath, Storage space, ECO Washer/ Dryer, LED Lighting, Nest Thermostat, and Central heating and A/C . Comes with the option of a large detached 1-car garage That is drywalled and insulated on the end of row for easy access! This unit in Blue Sky is just west of I-25 right off Baseline Road on the Vista Ridge Colorado National Golf Course. With quick access to I-25 and E-470 Denver, DIA, Fort Collins, and Boulder are easy to get to. There are restaurants with in walking distance and are so many New Amenities popping up around this great new area like King suppers, Kum & Go, Lazy dog, Fast food, New Restaurants, Children's Hospital, Home Depot, Daveco, Costco, and TopGolf. Down Town Lafayette and Erie are just minutes away and the Orchard mall also has so much to offer as well.

(RLNE5433632)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 have any available units?
3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 have?
Some of 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 currently offering any rent specials?
3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 is pet friendly.
Does 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 offer parking?
Yes, 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 offers parking.
Does 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 have a pool?
No, 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 does not have a pool.
Does 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 have accessible units?
No, 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303 has units with air conditioning.

