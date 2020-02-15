3095 Blue Sky Circle, #13-303

Amenities

Two bedroom 3rd floor condo in Erie with Vaulted ceilings and Mountain views - This 3rd floor condo with Vaulted ceilings and Mountain views from living room and Master patios is a spacious 2 Bed/2 Full Bath with 1,200 Sq Ft. It includes-Stainless Steel Appliances, Slab Granite countertops, Gas Fireplace, Newer carpet, Ceiling Fans, Huge Master Walk-in Closet, Huge Master Bath, Storage space, ECO Washer/ Dryer, LED Lighting, Nest Thermostat, and Central heating and A/C . Comes with the option of a large detached 1-car garage That is drywalled and insulated on the end of row for easy access! This unit in Blue Sky is just west of I-25 right off Baseline Road on the Vista Ridge Colorado National Golf Course. With quick access to I-25 and E-470 Denver, DIA, Fort Collins, and Boulder are easy to get to. There are restaurants with in walking distance and are so many New Amenities popping up around this great new area like King suppers, Kum & Go, Lazy dog, Fast food, New Restaurants, Children's Hospital, Home Depot, Daveco, Costco, and TopGolf. Down Town Lafayette and Erie are just minutes away and the Orchard mall also has so much to offer as well.



