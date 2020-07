Amenities

305 Bonanza Drive Available 11/03/19 305 Bonanza Drive, Erie, CO 80516 - Charming home with many upgrades. Backs to open space offering great privacy. Stunning views of the Rocky Mountains. This home has 10-foot ceilings, comfortable layout, granite counter-tops in the kitchen, wood and tile flooring on the main level, cozy loft upstairs. Home is directly across a community park. Contact us now! This one won't last! 6 or 18 month lease available.



