3000 Blue Sky Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym playground pool internet access

Lovely top floor 3rd story condo located at Blue Sky at Vista Ridge in Erie. This unit has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Great room at entrance with gas fireplace and a walk-out patio. Granite tile and stainless steel appliances in kitchen with adjoining dining area. Full size washer and dryer are also included. Main bedroom has a large walk-in closet and it's own patio. Brand new carpet has also been installed. Full access to community pool, work out room and playground. Available for immediate move in! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com