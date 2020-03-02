All apartments in Erie
3000 Blue Sky Circle
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:01 PM

3000 Blue Sky Circle

3000 Blue Sky Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
playground
pool
internet access
Lovely top floor 3rd story condo located at Blue Sky at Vista Ridge in Erie. This unit has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Great room at entrance with gas fireplace and a walk-out patio. Granite tile and stainless steel appliances in kitchen with adjoining dining area. Full size washer and dryer are also included. Main bedroom has a large walk-in closet and it's own patio. Brand new carpet has also been installed. Full access to community pool, work out room and playground. Available for immediate move in! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Blue Sky Circle have any available units?
3000 Blue Sky Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 3000 Blue Sky Circle have?
Some of 3000 Blue Sky Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Blue Sky Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Blue Sky Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Blue Sky Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Blue Sky Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 3000 Blue Sky Circle offer parking?
No, 3000 Blue Sky Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3000 Blue Sky Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 Blue Sky Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Blue Sky Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Blue Sky Circle has a pool.
Does 3000 Blue Sky Circle have accessible units?
No, 3000 Blue Sky Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Blue Sky Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Blue Sky Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Blue Sky Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Blue Sky Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

