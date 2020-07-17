All apartments in Erie
Last updated July 17 2020

2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104

2985 Blue Sky Circle · (720) 935-2368
Location

2985 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7-104 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Unit 7-104 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous first floor, 2 bed - 2 bath condo in Erie - Property Id: 312300

Updated Kitchen has granite counter top, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and slate tile floors; the kitchen is open to the Dining Room and the Living Room. The spacious and bright living room has flowing layout with gas fireplace and ceiling fan; it has access to fenced private patio. The Master Suite has upgraded full bath, huge walk-in closet, and a second fenced private patio. The second bed room has its own upgraded full Bath as well. The community is very safe and kids friendly, and the neighborhood has miles of trails. The amenities include: a pool, hot tub, fitness center, clubhouse, and playground. It is minute away from King Soopers, Black Rock Elementary School, Lazy Dog Sports Bar & Grill, and Master's Restaurant (on Golf Course) with bar & gorgeous mountain views! It is just a few minutes away from Larkridge shopping center with stores such as Sears and Costco. It is also within close proximity to I-25. Commute: Downtown Erie 11 min, Downtown Lafayette 10 min.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2985-blue-sky-cir-erie-co-unit-7-104/312300
Property Id 312300

(RLNE5955480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 have any available units?
2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 have?
Some of 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 currently offering any rent specials?
2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 is pet friendly.
Does 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 offer parking?
No, 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 does not offer parking.
Does 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 have a pool?
Yes, 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 has a pool.
Does 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 have accessible units?
No, 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 does not have accessible units.
Does 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104 does not have units with air conditioning.
