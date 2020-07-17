2985 Blue Sky Cir 7-104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Unit 7-104 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous first floor, 2 bed - 2 bath condo in Erie - Property Id: 312300



Updated Kitchen has granite counter top, cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and slate tile floors; the kitchen is open to the Dining Room and the Living Room. The spacious and bright living room has flowing layout with gas fireplace and ceiling fan; it has access to fenced private patio. The Master Suite has upgraded full bath, huge walk-in closet, and a second fenced private patio. The second bed room has its own upgraded full Bath as well. The community is very safe and kids friendly, and the neighborhood has miles of trails. The amenities include: a pool, hot tub, fitness center, clubhouse, and playground. It is minute away from King Soopers, Black Rock Elementary School, Lazy Dog Sports Bar & Grill, and Master's Restaurant (on Golf Course) with bar & gorgeous mountain views! It is just a few minutes away from Larkridge shopping center with stores such as Sears and Costco. It is also within close proximity to I-25. Commute: Downtown Erie 11 min, Downtown Lafayette 10 min.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2985-blue-sky-cir-erie-co-unit-7-104/312300

Property Id 312300



(RLNE5955480)