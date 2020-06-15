All apartments in Erie
2855 Blue Sky Cir 3-105
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

2855 Blue Sky Cir 3-105

2855 Blue Sky Circle · (720) 340-6364
Location

2855 Blue Sky Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3-105 · Avail. Jun 22

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Unit 3-105 Available 06/22/20 Luxury 1st Floor Condo - Property Id: 108842

Available 6/22/2020 Beautiful condominium! Two bedroom/two bathroom with one car garage. Spacious master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Kitchen contains newer range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, as well as granite counter tops. Laundry room has washer and dryer. Condo is on the first floor. 1156 s.f. Built in 2005. Pets are negotiable.

Rent includes water, trash, snow removal and membership to community pool and gym/fitness center. Excellent location with easy access to Boulder,
Denver, Louisville, Lafayette, Westminster, Broomfield, Interlocken Business Center, Superior, Longmont, I-25, and DIA. Plenty of walking and biking trails in the area with gorgeous mountain views.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108842
Property Id 108842

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5804882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

