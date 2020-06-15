2855 Blue Sky Cir 3-105

Amenities

Unit 3-105 Available 06/22/20 Luxury 1st Floor Condo - Property Id: 108842



Available 6/22/2020 Beautiful condominium! Two bedroom/two bathroom with one car garage. Spacious master bedroom has large walk-in closet. Kitchen contains newer range/oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, as well as granite counter tops. Laundry room has washer and dryer. Condo is on the first floor. 1156 s.f. Built in 2005. Pets are negotiable.



Rent includes water, trash, snow removal and membership to community pool and gym/fitness center. Excellent location with easy access to Boulder,

Denver, Louisville, Lafayette, Westminster, Broomfield, Interlocken Business Center, Superior, Longmont, I-25, and DIA. Plenty of walking and biking trails in the area with gorgeous mountain views.

No Dogs Allowed



