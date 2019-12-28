Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated gym pool clubhouse

2466 Reserve Street Erie, CO 80516 - Don't miss your chance to see this gorgeous 5 bedroom home with just under 5,000 sq ft of living space in Vista Ridge! This home is absolutely beautiful with a huge fully finished basement(2 bedrooms and storage room), a dishwasher is included on every level(bar in basement and loft), upgraded kitchen with lovely wood floors and a large loft upstairs. This home is in Vista Ridge and includes access to a clubhouse/fitness center as well as two separate outdoor pools. The small maintenance free lawn is cared for by the HOA so you don't need to spend anytime with yard work (no fence). Contact us now to schedule an appointment!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5328661)