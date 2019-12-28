All apartments in Erie
2466 Reserve Street
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

2466 Reserve Street

2466 Reserve Street · No Longer Available
Location

2466 Reserve Street, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
2466 Reserve Street Erie, CO 80516 - Don't miss your chance to see this gorgeous 5 bedroom home with just under 5,000 sq ft of living space in Vista Ridge! This home is absolutely beautiful with a huge fully finished basement(2 bedrooms and storage room), a dishwasher is included on every level(bar in basement and loft), upgraded kitchen with lovely wood floors and a large loft upstairs. This home is in Vista Ridge and includes access to a clubhouse/fitness center as well as two separate outdoor pools. The small maintenance free lawn is cared for by the HOA so you don't need to spend anytime with yard work (no fence). Contact us now to schedule an appointment!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5328661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2466 Reserve Street have any available units?
2466 Reserve Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 2466 Reserve Street have?
Some of 2466 Reserve Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2466 Reserve Street currently offering any rent specials?
2466 Reserve Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2466 Reserve Street pet-friendly?
No, 2466 Reserve Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 2466 Reserve Street offer parking?
No, 2466 Reserve Street does not offer parking.
Does 2466 Reserve Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2466 Reserve Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2466 Reserve Street have a pool?
Yes, 2466 Reserve Street has a pool.
Does 2466 Reserve Street have accessible units?
No, 2466 Reserve Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2466 Reserve Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2466 Reserve Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2466 Reserve Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2466 Reserve Street does not have units with air conditioning.

