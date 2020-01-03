All apartments in Erie
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

2454 Reserve Street

2454 Reserve Street · No Longer Available
Location

2454 Reserve Street, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
*** LEASE THROUGH JUNE 1ST 2020 !!! ***

This stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Vista Ridge will welcome you with 2,432 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, an island, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio or enjoy spending time with your loved ones at the community pool, club house, tennis, or fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are King Soopers, The Lazy Dog Sports Bar and Grill, Costco, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to CO-7 and I-25.

Nearby schools include Black Rock Elementary School and Vista Ridge Academy.

Pets may be negotiable.

Rent includes trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

*** LEASE THROUGH JUNE 1ST 2020 !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

