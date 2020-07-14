2014 Cedarwood Place - 1

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This lovely ranch style home features beautiful bright and open living space on the main level. As you enter the property there is a dedicate office, and formal living area, that wraps around to a nicely finished kitchen with a large center island and lots of cabinets and counter space. The kitchen is open to a great room with large windows overlooking a spacious deck. The master has upgraded tile with 5 piece bath. The builder finished basement flows wonderfully with the home and provides a large living area with wet bar perfect entertaining. There are two additional bedroom and a full bathroom as well as ample storage areas in the basement. Located in the exclusive Heritage at Vista Ridge neighborhood make this a rare leasing opportunity. Call text or Email for a private showing.

