Erie, CO
2014 Cedarwood Place - 1
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:55 PM

2014 Cedarwood Place - 1

2014 Cedarwood Place · (303) 903-1459
Erie
Location

2014 Cedarwood Place, Erie, CO 80516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This lovely ranch style home features beautiful bright and open living space on the main level. As you enter the property there is a dedicate office, and formal living area, that wraps around to a nicely finished kitchen with a large center island and lots of cabinets and counter space. The kitchen is open to a great room with large windows overlooking a spacious deck. The master has upgraded tile with 5 piece bath. The builder finished basement flows wonderfully with the home and provides a large living area with wet bar perfect entertaining. There are two additional bedroom and a full bathroom as well as ample storage areas in the basement. Located in the exclusive Heritage at Vista Ridge neighborhood make this a rare leasing opportunity. Call text or Email for a private showing.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 have any available units?
2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Erie.
Does 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 offer parking?
No, 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 have a pool?
No, 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Cedarwood Place - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
