Erie, CO
201 Pear Lake Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

201 Pear Lake Way

201 Pear Lake Way · No Longer Available
Location

201 Pear Lake Way, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,389 sq.ft. two story home located in Erie! This bright and spacious home features a luxury gourmet kitchen fit for entertaining, or relax in the spacious living room with hardwood floors throughout. Huge master suite features spa like retreat with dual sinks, separate shower, and walk in closet. Spend those cool winter nights inside by the cozy fireplace or enjoy those warm summer days outside in your own large, private backyard with tons of space! We invite you to come and check out your future home. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Pear Lake Way have any available units?
201 Pear Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 201 Pear Lake Way have?
Some of 201 Pear Lake Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Pear Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
201 Pear Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Pear Lake Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Pear Lake Way is pet friendly.
Does 201 Pear Lake Way offer parking?
No, 201 Pear Lake Way does not offer parking.
Does 201 Pear Lake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Pear Lake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Pear Lake Way have a pool?
No, 201 Pear Lake Way does not have a pool.
Does 201 Pear Lake Way have accessible units?
No, 201 Pear Lake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Pear Lake Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Pear Lake Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Pear Lake Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Pear Lake Way does not have units with air conditioning.
