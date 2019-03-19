201 Pear Lake Way

Amenities

See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,389 sq.ft. two story home located in Erie! This bright and spacious home features a luxury gourmet kitchen fit for entertaining, or relax in the spacious living room with hardwood floors throughout. Huge master suite features spa like retreat with dual sinks, separate shower, and walk in closet. Spend those cool winter nights inside by the cozy fireplace or enjoy those warm summer days outside in your own large, private backyard with tons of space! We invite you to come and check out your future home. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



