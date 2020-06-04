All apartments in Erie
1977 Fairway Pointe Drive

Location

1977 Fairway Pointe Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom house right on the Golf Course! Check out all that this lovely 1,821 sq ft. home has to offer: Central AC, Gas-Forced Heat, Easy access to the golf club, red stone facade, 2 car garage, in-house laundry room with washer and dryer, wood plank window blinds, 5 piece master bathroom with double vanity sinks, HUGE walk-in closet, office with built-in desk and shelving, gas fireplace, and a fabulous kitchen with all black appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Make this home yours today! Landscaping and snow removal are taken care of by HOA!

Pets - Small dogs
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Utilities - Trash, Landscaping, Snow Removal
Parking - 2 car attached garage

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as June 8th

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive have any available units?
1977 Fairway Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive have?
Some of 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1977 Fairway Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1977 Fairway Pointe Drive has units with air conditioning.

