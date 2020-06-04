1977 Fairway Pointe Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 bedroom house right on the Golf Course! Check out all that this lovely 1,821 sq ft. home has to offer: Central AC, Gas-Forced Heat, Easy access to the golf club, red stone facade, 2 car garage, in-house laundry room with washer and dryer, wood plank window blinds, 5 piece master bathroom with double vanity sinks, HUGE walk-in closet, office with built-in desk and shelving, gas fireplace, and a fabulous kitchen with all black appliances including refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Make this home yours today! Landscaping and snow removal are taken care of by HOA!



Pets - Small dogs

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Utilities - Trash, Landscaping, Snow Removal

Parking - 2 car attached garage



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as June 8th



