1785 Wilson Cir
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:07 AM

1785 Wilson Cir

1785 Wilson Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1785 Wilson Circle, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Canyon Creek Subdivision. Awesome open floor plan combines a spacious kitchen with a great island and dining space and a large family room with a gas fireplace and loads of west facing windows. The house is directly across from open space and a community park. The neighborhood has an abundance of green space and trails! Upstairs you will find a generous sized master bedroom with master bath suite and 2 additional bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom. Sliding glass doors off the dining area open to a large deck and flagstaff patio. The private back yard has beautiful mature landscaping and lots of space to enjoy and entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

