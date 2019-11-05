1785 Wilson Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Canyon Creek Subdivision. Awesome open floor plan combines a spacious kitchen with a great island and dining space and a large family room with a gas fireplace and loads of west facing windows. The house is directly across from open space and a community park. The neighborhood has an abundance of green space and trails! Upstairs you will find a generous sized master bedroom with master bath suite and 2 additional bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom. Sliding glass doors off the dining area open to a large deck and flagstaff patio. The private back yard has beautiful mature landscaping and lots of space to enjoy and entertain.