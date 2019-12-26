Amenities

1704 Walker Street Available 01/01/20 AMAZING 4 Bed 4 Bath Single Family Home in Arapahoe Ridge - Gorgeous and vibrant natural light and open floor plan. This 4 bed 4 bath single family home is in an amazing location in Arapahoe Ridge. Four houses away from the community pool, tennis courts, and huge park. High vaulted ceilings, new carpet, large kitchen with island and large pantry. Main floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Fireplace in the main living room. Mater bedroom has french doors, his and her master bathroom, two walk in closet. Private backyards with fruit trees and a large covered deck. Two car garage with some storage.



No cats, dogs negotiable. Easy access to trails and Prince Lake. Easy access to restaurants, grocery, shopping, and Boulder.



