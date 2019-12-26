All apartments in Erie
1704 Walker Street
Last updated December 26 2019 at 7:58 AM

1704 Walker Street

1704 Walker Street · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Walker Street, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
1704 Walker Street Available 01/01/20 AMAZING 4 Bed 4 Bath Single Family Home in Arapahoe Ridge - Gorgeous and vibrant natural light and open floor plan. This 4 bed 4 bath single family home is in an amazing location in Arapahoe Ridge. Four houses away from the community pool, tennis courts, and huge park. High vaulted ceilings, new carpet, large kitchen with island and large pantry. Main floor laundry with washer and dryer included. Fireplace in the main living room. Mater bedroom has french doors, his and her master bathroom, two walk in closet. Private backyards with fruit trees and a large covered deck. Two car garage with some storage.

No cats, dogs negotiable. Easy access to trails and Prince Lake. Easy access to restaurants, grocery, shopping, and Boulder.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5419814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Walker Street have any available units?
1704 Walker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1704 Walker Street have?
Some of 1704 Walker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Walker Street currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Walker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Walker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 Walker Street is pet friendly.
Does 1704 Walker Street offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Walker Street offers parking.
Does 1704 Walker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 Walker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Walker Street have a pool?
Yes, 1704 Walker Street has a pool.
Does 1704 Walker Street have accessible units?
No, 1704 Walker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Walker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Walker Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Walker Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 Walker Street does not have units with air conditioning.

