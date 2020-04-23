Amenities

pet friendly clubhouse

1602 Daily Dr Available 06/01/20 1602 Daily Drive, Erie, CO 80516 - 4 bed/ 3bath home in Canyon Creek, near many beautiful walking trails including Thomas Reservoir. 4th bedroom is located in the finished basement. This home has a large fenced in yard. It is located close to the center of Erie which includes many restaurants and a community center. A dog under 70lbs is allowed with pet fee, cat is also allowed with pet fee. Due to the overwhelming call volume at this time please email for inquiries.



Rental Criteria:



~2.5:1 debt to income ratio

~No felonies accepted

~Misdemeanors no less than 3 years old will be accepted

~No more then three unrelated occupants may reside in a property

~All applicants credit reports will be fairly reviewed and all above listed criteria have been satisfied.

~All applicants must have a minimum credit score of 625



