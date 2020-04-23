All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 1602 Daily Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
1602 Daily Dr
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

1602 Daily Dr

1602 Daily Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1602 Daily Drive, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
1602 Daily Dr Available 06/01/20 1602 Daily Drive, Erie, CO 80516 - 4 bed/ 3bath home in Canyon Creek, near many beautiful walking trails including Thomas Reservoir. 4th bedroom is located in the finished basement. This home has a large fenced in yard. It is located close to the center of Erie which includes many restaurants and a community center. A dog under 70lbs is allowed with pet fee, cat is also allowed with pet fee. Due to the overwhelming call volume at this time please email for inquiries.

Rental Criteria:

~2.5:1 debt to income ratio
~No felonies accepted
~Misdemeanors no less than 3 years old will be accepted
~No more then three unrelated occupants may reside in a property
~All applicants credit reports will be fairly reviewed and all above listed criteria have been satisfied.
~All applicants must have a minimum credit score of 625

(RLNE3237156)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Daily Dr have any available units?
1602 Daily Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
Is 1602 Daily Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Daily Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Daily Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Daily Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Daily Dr offer parking?
No, 1602 Daily Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1602 Daily Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Daily Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Daily Dr have a pool?
No, 1602 Daily Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Daily Dr have accessible units?
No, 1602 Daily Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Daily Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1602 Daily Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Daily Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1602 Daily Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College