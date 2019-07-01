All apartments in Erie
Find more places like 1511 Cherry Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Erie, CO
/
1511 Cherry Pl
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:08 PM

1511 Cherry Pl

1511 Cherry Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Erie
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1511 Cherry Place, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home on cul-de-sac in Vista Ridge. This home has fresh paint, refinished cherry hardwood floors, and new carpet. 1511 Cherry Pl, Erie, CO is a single family home that contains 2,448 sq ft and was built in 2004. It has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with an unfinished walk-out basement. 5 pc master bath on-suite in master bedroom, stainless appliances, and full access to clubhouse and all amenities including trails, community pools, and memberships are available for Colorado National Golf Club.
Available July 1st!
No smoking, no growing, no students
We are not responsible for inaccurate information from 3rd party websites. For the most accurate information please visit www.dakotamgmt.com
Please contact Allen McIntosh for showings.
allen@dakotamgmt.com
720-448-5032

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Cherry Pl have any available units?
1511 Cherry Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 1511 Cherry Pl have?
Some of 1511 Cherry Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 Cherry Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Cherry Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Cherry Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 Cherry Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1511 Cherry Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Cherry Pl offers parking.
Does 1511 Cherry Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 Cherry Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Cherry Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1511 Cherry Pl has a pool.
Does 1511 Cherry Pl have accessible units?
No, 1511 Cherry Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Cherry Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 Cherry Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Cherry Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1511 Cherry Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Erie 2 BedroomsErie 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Erie Apartments with GymErie Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Erie Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, CO
Broomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, CONiwot, CO
Shaw Heights, COStonegate, COGunbarrel, COCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, COApplewood, COKen Caryl, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College